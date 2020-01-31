Since 2003, SilverSeek.com has provided silver investors with the latest silver market news and information. This includes live silver prices, charts, articles, in-depth commentaries, silver stock updates, analysis and much more! SilverSeek.com also provides a growing platform of tools for our online silver community to connect and share silver information in a real time basis.
COT Silver Report - January 31, 2020
Silver COT Report: Futures
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
105,637
42,220
28,825
65,248
154,419
-3,507
1,951
83
1,418
-3,639
Traders
120
41
49
43
39
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
231,933
Long
Short
32,223
6,469
199,710
225,464
81
-320
-1,925
-2,006
-1,605
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
182
117
28 January, 2020
Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
104,520
41,354
48,381
75,436
165,302
-4,304
2,690
-4,199
953
-5,433
Traders
135
42
72
48
47
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
262,732
Long
Short
34,394
7,695
228,338
255,037
176
-432
-7,374
-7,550
-6,942
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
208
141
28 January, 2020
